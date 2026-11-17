Border police officer Emil Georgiev has been charged with causing death through negligence after consuming alcohol in the serious incident in Dragoman. An 18-year-old woman died in the accident. This was announced by the District Prosecutor’s Office to bTV.

The prosecution will submit a request for the most severe measure of remand – “detention in custody”. Until the court rules, Georgiev will remain in custody for up to 72 hours. The prosecution уточнява, че при доказване на вината му наказанието може да достигне 20 години лишаване от свобода.

Investigation continues

Investigative actions are being carried out in the case, and the court is yet to rule on the request for permanent detention. The charge has been formulated as causing death through negligence after consuming alcohol, while the final assessment of guilt is within the court’s jurisdiction.

Following the tragedy in Dragoman, hundreds of residents of the town and people from nearby settlements gathered. They called for justice, a full investigation and punishment if responsibility is established.

“People are demanding justice first and foremost, and secondly, that this case not be forgotten, like all the others, because usually every sensation lasts for three days,” Desislav Grigorov, a resident of Dragoman, commented to bTV.

According to him, people in the town fear that the case will not receive the necessary attention. The fact that Emil Georgiev’s stepfather is a former head of the Kalotina Border Police Department was cited as the reason for these concerns.

Grigorov called on the authorities to take real action against driving after consuming alcohol and drugs. The court is yet to decide whether the accused will remain in custody and how the criminal proceedings will continue.