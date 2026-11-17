A 14-year-old boy was found driving a car and performing dangerous “drifting” maneuvers on a central boulevard in Varna. Three other children were traveling in the car with him—two minors and one underage child, the Varna Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior reported.

The incident occurred during intensified traffic controls. Police officers noticed the car and stopped it for inspection. It was established that a 14-year-old boy was behind the wheel and was not legally entitled to drive a motor vehicle.

In the presence of the boy’s parent, police officers drew up three reports for established administrative violations. The published information does not specify the exact violations covered by the individual reports.

No crash or injuries were reported in connection with the incident. The identities of the minors have not been disclosed.

Police point out that dangerous maneuvers with a car pose a risk not only to the driver and passengers, but also to other road users. No additional details have been provided about how the 14-year-old gained access to the vehicle.