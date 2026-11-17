The Plovdiv Court of Appeal has kept three minors in custody, detained in connection with the case concerning the death of a man on Youth Hill. They requested lighter measures of restraint, but the court rejected their plea. The decision is final, Nova TV reported.

The three include a 17-year-old girl from Stara Zagora and two boys from Plovdiv, aged 14 and 15. All eight minors detained in the case remain in custody. Five were initially detained, followed by the arrest of three more.

How the incident unfolded

The incident took place on 4 August, when a man was attacked on Youth Hill in Plovdiv. He later died in hospital. According to the prosecution, he was repeatedly struck on the body and head. The case file also alleges that his personal belongings and 30 euros were taken, which the attackers used to buy food.

Some of those detained admit to having delivered blows, but downplay their involvement, claiming they struck only the victim’s arms or legs. None of them accepts responsibility for the serious injuries. Some of the minors have also been charged with robbery and destruction of an identity card.

The forensic psychiatric and psychological assessments of the eight detainees have not yet been completed. They are among the materials that are yet to be added to the investigation.