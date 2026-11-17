One person has died in a head-on collision between two cars in Montana Province. The crash occurred shortly before noon on the downhill stretch immediately after the village of Blagovo, on the road to Berkovitsa, Montana police said.

Traffic in the area was disrupted after the collision. Road Police officers were allowing vehicles to pass through one lane.

Cause of the collision being investigated

Forensic investigators were working at the scene to establish the circumstances surrounding the serious road incident. According to information reported by the Bulgarian National Radio, the crash may have been caused by an improper overtaking maneuver. Visibility in the area was good.

The published information contains no details about the identity of the deceased or any other injured people. The investigation into the case is ongoing.

Sources: dariknews.bg, bnrnews.bg