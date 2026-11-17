The Montana District Court released on bail the 52-year-old Hungarian national charged in the crash that left one person dead and another injured on the E-79 main road near Montana. The man has been banned from leaving Bulgaria.

The serious accident occurred overnight on November 13. According to the prosecution, the Hungarian man was driving a truck with a trailer bearing Hungarian registration plates, which successively hit two minibuses. A 35-year-old man from Topolovgrad, who held Bulgarian and Turkish citizenship, died at the scene. The other driver, a 38-year-old Turkish national, was injured.

The Montana District Prosecutor’s Office requested the harshest measure of remand – detention in custody. The prosecutor pointed to the high degree of public danger posed by the case and stated that the heavy vehicle combination had been travelling at excessive speed in difficult road conditions – darkness at night and heavy rain.

The defence challenged the request for continued detention. According to the arguments presented to the court, the defendant “admits his guilt and will assist in uncovering the objective truth”. An address in Bulgaria where he can be found was also provided.

Court finds no risk of flight

After reviewing the evidence gathered and hearing the prosecution, the defendant and his defence, the court found that two of the three conditions for detention had been met. According to the judges, the charge concerns an offence punishable by imprisonment, and there is evidence of the defendant’s involvement in the act.

However, the third condition – a real risk that he might abscond or commit another offence – was not established. Therefore, the court rejected the request for detention in custody and set bail. The defendant was released after paying it.

Following the crash, the man was initially detained for 24 hours under a police order and then for a further 72 hours under a prosecutor’s order.

The ruling of the Montana District Court is not final. It may be appealed by a private complaint or challenged by a protest before the Sofia Court of Appeal within three days.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, bnrnews.bg