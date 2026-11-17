The Court of Appeal in Pécs handed down a final suspended sentence of 14 months to a man who threatened to kill then-Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in 2025. The probation period is two years and two months, and the man was convicted of preparing to commit murder. “The ruling is final,” the court said in its statement.

The case began in June 2025, when the man recorded two videos on a phone owned by his father and posted them on TikTok. In the first recording, he threatened to kill Orbán, while in the second he confirmed his intention. A viewer of the videos reported them to the police, who then took action.

The case also revealed that, before posting the recordings, the man had made other videos in which he spoke about his intention to kill Orbán and called on other people to follow his example. These videos were not published.

Court of Appeal Reduced the Sentence

At first instance, the district court in Szekszárd imposed a 21-month suspended sentence with a probation period of two years and two months. The man was also prohibited from approaching Orbán or making similar statements on social media.

The court of first instance also restricted his access to the internet, ruling that he could use it only through his own phone.

Following an appeal, the Court of Appeal in Pécs reduced the sentence from 21 to 14 months without changing the probation period. The court also imposed a new restriction: during this period, the man is not allowed to upload content to the internet that is accessible to the general public.

Sources: bta.bg, hvg.hu, agerpres.ro