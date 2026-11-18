More than 10 people have been detained in a specialized operation targeting an organized crime group under investigation for money laundering. Investigative and procedural actions were carried out at addresses in the regions of Plovdiv, Sofia, Varna, Blagoevgrad, Vratsa, Montana and Veliko Tarnovo.

The operation was conducted by officers from the Plovdiv department for combating economic crime, the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime, the General Directorate National Police and the Cybercrime Directorate at the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime. The actions were carried out under the supervision of the Plovdiv District Prosecutor’s Office as part of pre-trial proceedings concerning the formation of an organized crime group for the purpose of money laundering.

The scheme operated through shell companies

“Transfers with a total value of more than €10,000,000 passed through the bank accounts of the companies in question,” the press center of the Plovdiv Regional Directorate of the Interior Ministry said.

According to police, the criminal activity was carried out through the establishment of numerous shell companies. They were registered in the names of people of limited means in Bulgaria and abroad and were used to conceal the origin of funds which, according to the investigation, had been obtained through investment fraud and other crimes.

A large number of material evidence items, as well as a significant sum of money, were seized during the operation. The Interior Ministry did not disclose the exact number of detainees, nor whether anyone has been charged at this stage in connection with the pre-trial proceedings.

The investigation continues

Active investigative actions are continuing. The prosecution is expected to assess the collected evidence and decide whether, and against which of the detainees, charges will be brought. Until a court ruling is issued, all individuals are presumed innocent.

At the end of October, searches and seizures were carried out in various cities under the direction of the Varna District Prosecutor’s Office as part of another investigation into organized criminal activity related to investment fraud and money laundering. Four men were charged in that case.

Sources: bta.bg