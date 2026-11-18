Medicinal products intended to boost libido and perfumes bearing the signs of well-known trademarks were seized during an inspection at the Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint. The total market value of the goods is €117,650.

The case occurred around midnight on November 17. A van with Turkish registration, driven by a Turkish national, arrived at the checkpoint. He stated that he was transporting perfumes and eau de toilette from Turkey to Bulgaria.

The vehicle was selected for a thorough customs inspection. In the cargo compartment, officers discovered 1,134 bottles bearing the logos of well-known trademarks. The goods were seized on suspicion of an infringement of intellectual property rights.

The inspection also revealed undeclared medicinal products. The 28 boxes contained 11,200 boxes of sachets, while a separate box contained 2,200 blister packs of products intended to boost libido.

“The smuggled goods, with a total market value of €117,650, have been seized,” the Customs Agency said.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated by an investigating customs inspector under the supervision of the Haskovo District Prosecutor’s Office. The institutions have not reported any charges being brought or any detention measure imposed on the driver.