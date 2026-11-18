Two people were killed in a serious head-on collision on the road between Montana and Berkovitsa. A 58-year-old woman died at the scene, while a 56-year-old man succumbed to his injuries at the Dr. Stamen Iliev Regional Hospital. The other driver – a 25-year-old man from Sofia – remains in hospital in a life-threatening condition.

The incident occurred on Tuesday on a straight stretch of road between the villages of Blagovo and Borovtsi. According to police, the 56-year-old driver from the Berkovitsa village of Zamfirovo lost control of his vehicle, entered the oncoming lane and collided head-on with the car driven by the young man.

A 58-year-old woman from the Lovech village of Oreshak, who was travelling in one of the vehicles, was killed at the scene of the crash. Both drivers were transported to the hospital in Montana with serious injuries and in life-threatening conditions.

Despite the operations performed and the treatment provided, the 56-year-old driver died around noon on Wednesday. The medical facility stated:

“The injuries sustained were incompatible with life.”

The 25-year-old driver remains under medical observation in serious condition.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case. They are expected to establish all the circumstances surrounding the crash.