Three Bulgarian nationals have been deported from the UK after being convicted of participating in a £53.9 million social benefits fraud scheme. Stoyan Stoyanov, Patricia Paneva and Galina Nikolova have served part of their sentences, bTV reported.

The other two participants in the scheme – Gyunesh Ali and Tsvetka Todorova – are still in the UK. Deportation proceedings against them are ongoing.

Thousands of fake Universal Credit applications

The group operated for four and a half years, using three small shops in the London district of Wood Green as a front. Thousands of applications for benefits under the Universal Credit programme were submitted through them.

Fake identity documents, employment contracts, payslips and fictitious tenancy agreements were used for this purpose. A different telephone number was provided for each application. When the British authorities refused payment, the applications were resubmitted until they were approved.

The funds obtained were used to purchase luxury cars, designer clothes, watches and jewellery.

More than 900 devices and £750,000 discovered

The investigation began after the authorities identified recurring names and addresses in the benefits applications. During police raids in May 2021, more than 900 electronic devices were seized.

Investigators also discovered £750,000 in cash hidden in a suitcase under a bed, as well as other large sums of money and luxury items.

The five Bulgarian nationals pleaded guilty to charges of fraud and money laundering. In May 2024, they were sentenced to between three and eight years in prison.

“Deportation sends a clear message” to foreign nationals who break the country’s laws, said Ana Turley, the British minister responsible for border security and asylum.

Fraud Minister Lillian Greenwood said that the British government was stepping up measures to tackle abuse of the benefits system. These actions are expected to save taxpayers more than £20 billion over the next five years.