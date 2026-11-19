A man has been detained by police in Sofia after nearly €40,000 was stolen from an apartment. The amount is preliminary, and details about the circumstances surrounding the crime have not yet been disclosed.

According to unofficial information, a second person has also been detained as an accomplice in the offense. The published information does not identify either of the two men, nor does it specify the alleged role of the second detainee.

It has not been reported exactly when the theft was committed, how the apartment was entered, or whether the money has been found. It is also not known whether charges have already been brought in the case.

The competent authorities are expected to provide official information about the investigation, the detainees and the subsequent procedural actions.

Sources: bnrnews.bg