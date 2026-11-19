The Sofia District Court remanded 26-year-old border police officer Emil Georgiev in custody. He has been charged over the death of 18-year-old Milena in a road accident in Dragoman. The court granted the prosecution’s request for the most severe remand measure – „detention in custody“.

According to the prosecution, a breathalyzer test recorded an alcohol level of 1.61 per mille. The medical examination and the evidence collected so far also point to the use of narcotic substances. Georgiev has been charged with causing death through negligence while driving a car after consuming alcohol.

A report presented to the court shows that he had been sanctioned three times for speeding. The previous violations and the risk of committing another offence were among the grounds on which the court ordered his continued detention. The ruling does not establish guilt and concerns only the remand measure.



The defendant’s lawyer, Hristo Botev, argued that it was too early to impose the most severe measure. According to him, the automotive technical examination has not yet been completed, and the speed at which the car was travelling has not been established.

Emil Georgiev was brought to the Courthouse under heavy security. Some of his relatives were also present in the courtroom. He said only: „I’m sorry“.

The ruling of the Sofia District Court may be appealed before the Court of Appeal. The investigation into the case is ongoing.