A fight between students in Gorna Oryahovitsa ended with a suspected broken nose and police intervention. The incident occurred around noon at the Vasil Levski Vocational Technical High School.

The initial report was of a fight between two boys. Police arrived at the scene, while an emergency medical team transported the injured teenager to hospital for further tests and assessment of his condition.

According to 24 Chasa, the reasons for the fight and the exact number of students involved are still being clarified. No information about the injured student's final diagnosis has been provided.

Sources: novini.bg, 24chasa.bg