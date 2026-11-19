Seven people have been charged with participating in an organized criminal group involved in money laundering in Plovdiv. Six of them have been detained for up to 72 hours, BNT reported. The investigation has found evidence that around €10 million was laundered through the scheme.

The group had been operating since the end of 2024, promising high returns on investments. Five of the accused have also been charged with conducting financial operations worth around €3.5 million through the accounts of two companies in Bulgaria.

Shell Companies and Bank Accounts

Investigators have identified more than 10 shell companies. The flow of money through them is yet to be examined, BNT reported.

According to supervising prosecutor Ivan Spirov, the participants in the scheme also organized and recruited money mules. “These are people with limited means and others who are encouraged to open bank accounts,” Spirov said.

According to the prosecution, the individuals first registered companies in their own names, after which they provided the group members with their online banking information. This information was used to manage the bank accounts.

The Investigation Continues

Charges have so far been brought against seven people, with six of them ordered detained for up to 72 hours. The operations of the identified companies and the movement of funds through their accounts are yet to be examined.

The accused are presumed innocent until a final court ruling enters into force.

Sources: bntnews.bg, bnrnews.bg