A Bulgarian family and a Greek family have been detained in Greece in connection with a case involving a newborn baby boy who was handed over for €3,500. According to a report by “Trud”, the Bulgarians used the money to buy a second-hand car.

The Bulgarian family had been living in the village of Lambeti, in the Elis region of western Greece. The 42-year-old woman gave birth on January 5 at the University Hospital in Patras. Three days later, she was discharged and, together with her husband, handed the baby over to a couple from Aspropyrgos.

According to information cited by “Trud”, the case came to the attention of Greek police after the couple attempted to legalize the child. Criminal investigators checked hospital documents and details of the car transaction. The two adults from the Bulgarian family and the Greek couple were detained, although the report does not say whether charges have already been brought against them.

The baby boy, who was 10 months old at the time of publication, has been temporarily placed in a pediatric clinic for examinations. He is then expected to be handed over to the social services.

According to the report, the Bulgarian father had been arrested twice for theft. In one of the cases, he escaped from the police station in Elis. The names of those detained and the positions of their lawyers were not disclosed.

Sources: trud.bg