Musician Itso Petroff has died

On October 5, musician Itso Petroff passed away. The sad news was announced through his profile on the social network Facebook.

"Today, a wonderful person, creator, musician and singer, Itso Petroff - Itsakka, left us! We mourn him! Rest in peace, Itse!", reads the message published by his relatives.

Itso Petroff (Hristo Petrov) was born on January 9, 1952 in Sofia. He began to engage in music as a teenager, and later graduated from the Variety Department of the Bulgarian State Conservatory. Over the years, he has worked as a singer, composer, producer and organizer, and among the important stages in his career is his work with Nikola Chalashkanov's orchestra. In 1991, he created the rock band "Father Christopher".

Petroff remains known for his eccentric and provocative image and his frank talk about the music and show business elite. In 2008, he participated with "Itso Petroff and Friends" in the national selection for "Eurovision 2009". He is also the author of six books, including "King Rock is Naked" and "Secrets of the Gay Elite".

He remains one of the colorful names of the Bulgarian rock scene, having dedicated more than five decades to music.