On November 7th in Dupnitsa at 6:00 PM, the official presentation of an extraordinary book will take place.

From London to Bangkok, from Berlin to Shanghai, from Barcelona to Cairo, the author has traveled the world and will take you through countless adventures. Growing up on the streets during the criminal 90s, he quickly learned to survive in any situation. Years later, an opera singer by profession, Ivan Bozhkov first went through the stage, and then through the construction and collapse of several businesses and two marriages. He has four children with whom he has a strong bond. The writer's life is an incomprehensible mixture of music and crime, victories and falls, literature and ruin.

Due to the diversity of his life and his many professions, Ivan Bozhkov has had contact with people from all spheres of our environment. On The presentation of the book will be attended by foreign guests and representatives of literature, politics, art, business and the clergy with whom life has met and befriended him.

The event will be hosted by the beloved actor Ivaylo Zahariev.

Many people write autobiographies. But Ivan Bozhkov really has something to say. And he says it with a lot of humor and self-irony. The book is focused on the fact that no matter how many times you fall, you can always get up, as long as you don't lose your focus and will. The author refutes the well-known statement that the bird lands once on your shoulder. No, the bird always lands when you need it, he says, but few people realize it, and even fewer are ready to fly again.

„Don't lose your desire to live and fight, no matter what happens to you, always reach for the next new beginning!“

Don't miss the presentation of the book “A Hundred Times New Beginning“! It will show you that fun and learning can go hand in hand.