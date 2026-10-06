Mr. Bean back on stage: 40 years later Rowan Atkinson returns to the theater with a comedy show

Well known for his iconic character Mr. Bean, British actor Rowan Atkinson is returning to the theater stage after more than a decade of hiatus with his first comedy show in London's West End in 40 years, reports PA Media/DPA.

Next year The 71-year-old award-winning actor will take to the stage of London's Gillian Lynne Theatre. The show brings together new sketches and some of the actor's most iconic comedic characters, BTA reports.

Atkinson rose to fame in the late 1970s with his appearance on the BBC satirical show Not The Nine O'Clock News, before taking on the lead role in the parody historical comedy Blackadder in the 1980s.

The actor quickly became an audience favorite, and in the 1990s he gained worldwide recognition when he co-wrote and starred in the television series Mr. Bean. This almost silent and chaotic character has become world-famous for his childish antics and unique maneuvers.

In his new show Rowan Live, Atkinson will return to these beloved comedy characters, while also promising completely new sketches. They were created in collaboration with his long-time colleagues – screenwriter Richard Curtis, comedian Ben Elton and composer Howard Goodall.

„It's been 40 years since I last took part in a comedy sketch show in the West End. "I thought it would be fun to re-enact the sketches that started it all for me and Richard Curtis and that gave birth to my most famous characters, along with some surprising new things written especially for this show," says Rowan Atkinson himself about his return.

This will be the British actor's first West End theatrical appearance since he starred in Simon Gray's play Quartermaine's Terms in 2013.