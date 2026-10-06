Family secrets, infidelity and a battle with cancer: Michael Douglas' "dizzying" memoir hits the market today

At 82, Michael Douglas says that he has long postponed writing an autobiography, despite numerous offers over the years. Only now, the winner of two “Oscar“ has decided that he is ready to tell his story on his own terms.

The publisher Grand Central Publishing presents the book as Michael Douglas' first “unfiltered” account of his life. The American hardcover edition is nearly 500 pages long, and among the main themes are fame, family, ambition and the price of success.

At the center of the memoir is the complex relationship with his father, the legendary actor Kirk Douglas, who died in 2020 at the age of 103. Michael Douglas admits that as a child he perceived him almost as a superman, especially after seeing him as Spartacus in the film of the same name.

“He was so dynamic. So strong. He had incredible tenacity“, Michael Douglas recalls. According to him, it was from his father that he inherited ambition, persistence, but also anger.

However, behind the admiration lies a difficult childhood. The actor talks about physical punishment in the family and the painful divorce of his parents. According to him, he was ashamed to talk about these experiences for a long time. Only when he and Kirk Douglas grew older did they manage to overcome some of the accumulated conflicts and build a closer relationship.

One of the stories that Michael Douglas has kept for decades is related to the actress Kathleen Turner. In “One Helluva Ride“ he first confirmed that the two were lovers during the filming of the hit “Romance of the Stone“ in 1984. At that time, Douglas was separated from his first wife, Diandra Luker. He and Kathleen Turner publicly denied their relationship for about 40 years. According to People, the actor asked Turner for permission before revealing the story in the book.

The memoir also openly touches on Michael Douglas' reputation as one of Hollywood's great playboys. The actor denies old claims that he once sought treatment for sex addiction. However, he admits that before his relationship with Welsh actress Catherine Zeta-Jones became serious, he had several parallel relationships. The two married in 2000 and in 2025 they celebrated 25 years of marriage.

From Kirk Douglas' shadow to two „Oscars“

A large part of „One Helluva Ride“ is built around the films that made Michael Douglas one of the leading figures of American cinema in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.

His first “Oscar“ came not as an actor, but as a producer of “One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest“. The film won the award for best picture and four other major Academy Awards. Michael Douglas later received an “Oscar“ for best actor for his role as unscrupulous financier Gordon Gekko in “Wall Street“.

His career also includes “Fatal Attraction“, “Basic Instinct“, “Romance of the Stone“, “Falling“, “The Game“, “Traffic“ and “Behind the Candlestick“. According to the publisher, the actor uses these productions as starting points to tell not only about Hollywood, but also about his own ambitions, mistakes and relationships.

A particularly painful part of the story is the addiction of his eldest son Cameron Douglas, born from his marriage to Diandra Luker. Cameron spent years in federal prison after a drug-related conviction. Michael Douglas does not hide that the crisis has forced him to take a critical look at his own behavior as a father.

The diagnosis that changed Michael Douglas

Another turning point came in 2010, when Michael Douglas was diagnosed with stage four cancer in the tongue. The actor admits that he was initially convinced that the disease could kill him. After heavy treatment, he went into remission in January 2011.

Today, his priorities are different. Michael Douglas is the father of three children: Cameron, as well as Dylan and Carys from his marriage to Catherine Zeta-Jones. In his latest interviews, the actor admits that he no longer feels the same need to constantly prove himself and enjoys a much calmer life with his family.

The theme of inheritance runs throughout the book. Michael Douglas remembers how his father was asked if he envied his son's success. Kirk Douglas's response was that the success of the next generation gives him a sense of immortality.

Michael Douglas himself also keeps one of his father's most characteristic lines. After his son won an “Oscar“ for “Wall Street“, Kirk Douglas told him: “I would have been a lot nicer to you if I had known how successful you would become“.

“One Helluva Ride“ is released on October 6, 2026, with the American edition being published by Grand Central Publishing and the British edition by Headline. The book is also available as an audiobook, read by Michael Douglas himself.