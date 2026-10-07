"Undercover 6" gathered an audience at the second preview

The second preview of "Undercover 6" gathered an audience in Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture, after the seats for the first screening were not enough for everyone who wanted to attend. The additional date was organized by BNT and the National Palace of Culture due to the great interest in the return of the series.

The new season will have a television premiere on October 10 at 10:00 PM on BNT 1. The episodes will be broadcast every Saturday.

The audience reacted as soon as the characters appeared

Director Viktor Bozhinov said that he expected interest in the sixth season, but the reaction in the hall surprised him.

„I expected there to be great interest, but when people shouted during the appearance of some of the characters – I didn't expect it“, said Viktor Bozhinov.

The viewer Petya described the screening as an opportunity to meet her favorite actors and drew attention to the performances, which, in her opinion, differed from the usual roles of some of them.

„There are interesting things, I am amazed by the acting of some of the actors, who are not at all in their roles, simply wonderful, unique“, she said.

Petya added that she missed two seasons, since she does not live in Bulgaria, but she intends to watch them.

The television start is on October 10

The General Director of BNT Milena Milotinova linked the strong reaction of the audience to the long wait for the continuation of the series.

„This emotion in the hall – "It says a lot. Maybe this happened because of the 10-year wait for the series to appear again," said Milena Milotinova.

She pointed out that the public television has managed to realize the return of "Undercover" on the screen, with the first episode of the sixth season to be broadcast on Saturday night on BNT 1.

Sources: bntnews.bg