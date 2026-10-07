Actress Nina Damyanova, who built the "Bulgarian Army" theater, has died

Nina Damyanova - one of the actresses who contributed to the construction of the history and appearance of the "Bulgarian Army" theater - has died, the troupe reports.

In 1956, she became part of the troupe and dedicated nearly three decades to its stage. Over the years, she worked with some of the most significant directors of her time and created numerous characters in performances of Bulgarian and world drama, Telegraf informs.

Among her first roles was Mariana in "Personal Case" by Alexander Stein, directed by Kancho Iliev (1956). She was followed by Patricia Lansen in "Good Night, Patricia!..." by Aldo de Benedetti, dir. Stefan Gadularov (1958), and Nia in „The Iron Lamp“ (1958) and „The Bells of Prespa“ (1959) by Dimitar Talev, dir. Nikolay Lyutskanov.

In the 1960s she encountered different dramatic worlds and directorial styles - Lyolya in „Ocean“ by Alexander Stein, dir. Leon Daniel (1962), Nelly in „An Extraordinary Process“ by Maria Simova, dir. Leon Daniel (1964), Natalia Dmitrievna Gorich in „Take It Out of Your Mind“ by Alexander Griboedov, dir. Asen Shopov (1966), Anthea Cox in „Diplomats“ by Peter Karvas, dir. Ivan Petrovicki (1967), and Miroslava in „Samuil“ by Magda Petkanova, dir. Kancho Iliev (1968).

In the following years, her roles included Carmelina in „The Big Profit“ by Hector Quintero, dir. Krikor Azaryan (1971), Rosina in „A Crazy Day or The Marriage of Figaro“ by Pierre-Augustin Caron de Beaumarchais, dir. Vesselina Ganeva (1972), participation in „Time Separated“ by Anton Donchev, dir. Asen Shopov (1973), Maria in „Nameless Street“ by Emil Manov, dir. Elka Mihaylova (1974), Keranitsa in “Albena“ by Yordan Yovkov, dir. Krikor Azaryan (1975), Valovitsa in “From Earth to Heaven“ by Nikola Rusev, dir. Krikor Azaryan (1976) and the Queen in “The Honest Musketeer“ by Valeri Petrov, dir. Leon Daniel (1976).

In 1982, Nina Damyanova appeared in the role of Signora Montague in “Romeo and Juliet“ by William Shakespeare, dir. Ivan Dobchev.

With her roles, her long-standing presence in the troupe and her work with generations of artists, Nina Damyanova is part of those actors who build the memory of the "Bulgarian Army" theater. Her professional path remains an integral part of the history of the theater and the time in which its artistic image was formed and established, the troupe added.