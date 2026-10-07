In Germany: Georgi Gospodinov is among the favorites for the Nobel Prize in Literature

The Bulgarian writer Georgi Gospodinov is among the favorites for this year's Nobel Prize in Literature, wrote the German newspaper „Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung".

According to the publication, the other writers with a chance of receiving the award are Gerald Murnane (Australia), Gabriela Adamescianu (Romania), Aka Morchiladze (Georgia), Michel Houellebecq (France), Colum Toibin (Ireland) and Hoda Barakat (Lebanon).

The winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature will be officially announced tomorrow in Stockholm.

In 2025, it was won by the Hungarian writer László Krasznahorkai.