Tsvetelina Penkova: Bulgaria has shown how clean energy and new technologies can reduce electricity prices

„Bulgaria has shown how clean energy and new technologies can lead to lower electricity prices and create conditions for economic growth.“ This was stated by the MEP from the Bulgarian Socialist Party and the Socialists and Democrats Group, Tsvetelina Penkova, during a debate in the plenary hall of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, dedicated to clean energy in European policies.

„For European industry, the price of electricity determines whether there will be new investments or closed production. The development of clean energy, which includes renewable energy and nuclear power, must bring a real competitive advantage“, she noted.

Penkova gave Bulgaria as an example, where storage systems preserve cheap solar energy for the evening hours, when demand grows and electricity becomes more expensive. “The inclusion of a record number of batteries in our energy system has reduced electricity prices by nearly 40% during the summer months in our region. The Bulgarian experience proves that clean energy and new technologies create conditions for economic growth“, the MEP emphasized.

According to Penkova, who is the European Parliament's main negotiator on the Electricity Transmission Network Regulation, the next step is to support this potential with modern energy infrastructure and better connectivity between the European Union member states. Its aim is for the legislation to be finally agreed and adopted by the end of the year and to lay the foundation for a more efficiently planned and connected European electricity grid.

“Our task is to ensure low prices, but not a seasonal phenomenon, but a lasting advantage for European industry and citizens“, concluded Tsvetelina Penkova.

To contact the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the

EP: https://www.socialistsanddemocrats.eu