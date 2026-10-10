Two Hollywood giants - Orson Welles and Yul Brynner die on the same day: the extraordinary story of October 10, 1985.

On October 10, 1985, world cinema lost two of its biggest stars. Within one day, legendary director and actor Orson Welles and Oscar winner Yul Brynner died. Today marks 41 years since the death of the two creators who left a lasting mark on the history of Hollywood.

Orson Welles died at the age of 70 at his home in Los Angeles after a heart attack. On the same day, on the other side of the United States, 65-year-old Yul Brynner died in a New York hospital after a long battle with lung cancer. The two did not share a common fate on screen, but their names remain linked to one of the most unusual dates in the history of cinema.

Orson Welles: The Genius Who Changed Cinema

Born in 1915, Orson Welles became one of the most influential directors of the 20th century. At just 25 years old, he directed and starred in “Citizen Kane“ (1941), a film that changes the idea of cinematic storytelling through its unusual angles, lighting, and structure.

"The enemy of #art is the absence of limitations." 🎬 #Radio, #Film and #Theatre legend #OrsonWelles #DOTD 10 October 1985. #Filmmaking https://t.co/7ooGnq84QY — Nathan Francis (@NathanFrancis__) October 9, 2026

Although today “Citizen Kane“ is considered a classic, the film caused serious controversy upon its premiere. The story of media magnate Charles Foster Kane was perceived as a reference to the influential publisher William Randolph Hearst, whose newspapers put pressure on the production.

Even before his breakthrough in Hollywood, Orson Welles became world famous with the radio play “War of the Worlds“ from 1938. Presented as a series of extraordinary news reports about an alien invasion, it caused alarm among some listeners. Later research, however, showed that the stories of mass panic were greatly exaggerated.

Other significant films by Orson Welles include “The Magnificent Ambersons“, “The Lady from Shanghai“ and “Touch of Evil“. He also left his mark as an actor, including his role in the classic thriller “The Third Man“ from 1949.

Yul Brynner: The Unforgettable King of Hollywood

Yul Brynner, born in 1920, built a career that spanned theater, film, and television. With his signature shaved head, deep voice and imposing presence, he has become one of the most recognizable actors of his generation.

"When I am dead and buried, on my tombstone I would like to have it written, 'I have arrived.' Because when you feel that you have arrived, you are dead." 🎭 Hollywood legend #YulBrynner #DOTD 10 October 1985. #Film #Filmmaking #Theatre https://t.co/3zxM5kLjE4 — Nathan Francis (@NathanFrancis__) October 9, 2026

His greatest success came with the musical „The King and I“, in which he played the role of the King of Siam. Yul Brynner played the character thousands of times on stage, and the 1956 film adaptation earned him an „Oscar“ for best actor.

The actor also starred in other iconic productions, including „The Ten Commandments“ (1956), where he played the pharaoh Ramses II, and the western “The Magnificent Seven“ (1960). In 1973, he appeared in the science fiction film “Westworld“, in which he played the role of a ruthless robot gunman.

Especially impressive is his dedication to the theater. Yul Brynner continued to act in “The King and I“ even after being diagnosed with lung cancer, with his last performance being just a few months before his death.

Yul Brynner's Last Message

Shortly before his death, Yul Brynner recorded a television message against smoking, which, at his request, was broadcast after his death.

In it, the actor warns viewers about the dangers of cigarettes and urges them not to repeat his mistake. The campaign attracts great attention because it is presented by a man who has already lost his battle with the disease.

October 10, 1985 remains a rare case in which Hollywood said goodbye to two legends within hours. Orson Welles changed the language of cinema as a director, and Yul Brynner created some of the most memorable screen images of his time. Four decades later, their films continue to be part of world cinema history.