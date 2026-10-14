Sherlock Holmes 3 still has no release date, but the script is ready

The third Sherlock Holmes film starring Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law still has no official release date, despite the project having been in development for 15 years. The new version of the script is complete, but production remains dependent on Downey Jr.'s schedule and the decisions of the team behind the film.

Screenwriter Chris Brancato has confirmed that he has written a full draft of the third installment. “I don't know, it depends on the movie gods. And also on Robert's schedule. He has a very, very busy schedule, so I hope the movie gets made“, Brancato told The Direct.

The premiere was postponed twice

Warner Bros. The sequel was in development even before the release of “Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows“ in 2011. The studio initially announced a December 2020 release date, but later pushed it back to December 2021. However, the film was not released on either of the two planned dates, and the pandemic further complicated the production process.

The first two films, directed by Guy Ritchie, grossed a combined $1 billion at the global box office. However, Ritchie left the third installment in 2019, and was replaced by Dexter Fletcher, known for the film “Rocketman“.

Downey Jr. and Jude Law remain in the project

Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law continue to be linked to the roles of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson. In May 2026, Downey Jr. said that the future of the film was largely in the hands of his wife Susan Downey, who is among the producers. "She's the producer and has the final say. That's the biggest mystery," the actor said.

Among the changes discussed is the possibility of moving the setting from Holmes' traditional London address of Baker Street to the United States. The idea was mentioned by Susan Downey in 2025, but it is unclear whether it will remain in the final version of the script.

There is no official confirmation of the remaining cast, nor has a trailer been released. Eddie Marsan has been mentioned as a possible performer of Inspector Lestrade, but his participation has not been confirmed. Jared Harris, who played Professor Moriarty in the second part, said that he had not talked to the production about returning.

For now, the only certain development is the finished draft of the script. The actual filming and premiere date of “Sherlock Holmes 3“ remain unknown.

Sources: rbc.ru, thedirect.com, ndtv.com