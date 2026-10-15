"Puppets Remember" tells 80 years of history of the Sofia Puppet Theater

Puppets, characters and stage images from iconic performances return to one place for the 80th anniversary of the Sofia Puppet Theater. The exhibition “Puppets Remember“ opens on October 15 at 6:30 p.m. at the National Palace of Culture in Sofia.

The exhibition is part of the autumn edition of the “Salon of Arts“ and traces the history of the theater through objects and images that were part of its stage life. The hosts point out that the exhibition collects puppets and characters from performances that left a mark on the troupe's artistic path.

From the first troupe to a state theater

The Sofia Puppet Theater was founded in 1946 by actress Mara Penkova with personal funds. It was the first puppet theater in Bulgaria, which attracted significant public attention from the very beginning.

Two years later, the troupe received a state subsidy and the status of a state professional puppet theater. In the following decades, the theater's performances presented Bulgarian puppetry to audiences in Cuba, the USA, Canada, various European countries and Japan.

Over 350 titles in eight decades

To date, over 350 titles have been staged on the stage of the Sofia Puppet Theater. Its current repertoire includes more than 30 performances, and between three and four premieres are held each season.

The theater annually presents more than 300 performances to over 65,000 spectators. Thus, the exhibition “Puppets Remember“ places emphasis not only on individual productions, but also on the theater's continued presence in the cultural life of Sofia.

The opening will take place on the mezzanine “East“ in the National Palace of Culture, with an entrance from the art gallery.

Source: bta.bg