Three famous books published on October 16

On October 16, three novels from different eras and genres are linked - "Jane Eyre" by Charlotte Bronte, "Haunted House" by Shirley Jackson and "Paper Towns" by John Green. There is more than a century and a half difference between them, but also a common detail: each of these books centers on a person who is searching for his place among others.

Charlotte Bronte and the novel signed with a male pseudonym

„Jane Eyre“ appeared in October 1847 under the name Currer Bell. The University of Illinois Library gives October 16 as the date of the novel's first appearance, while other bibliographic references give October 19 for the London edition. This difference is related to the way the book's printing, distribution, and official release were noted.

The first edition was in three volumes and was subtitled "Autobiography", presented as edited by Currer Bell. The story of the orphan Jane, who goes through a harsh childhood, work as a governess, and a complicated love affair, made Charlotte Brontë a famous author during her lifetime. The novel stands out for its intimate first-person narrative and its heroine who insists on her own dignity in a society ordered by class and gender.

The House That Becomes a Hero

On October 16, 1959, Shirley Jackson's “Haunted House“ was published. The first edition was published by “Viking Press“ in an estimated print run of 8,000 copies. In the novel, four people arrive at a notoriously haunted house to investigate unexplained phenomena, but gradually the line between external threat and internal fear begins to blur.

The book is among the works that changed the modern ghost story. In Jackson, the horror comes not only from the unseen, but also from the loneliness, insecurity, and vulnerability of the characters. The novel later became the basis for film and television adaptations, including the Netflix series of the same name.

A teen mystery with a real cartographic paradox

Almost half a century later, on October 16, 2008, John Green's “Paper Towns“ was published. The book was published by “Dutton Books“ and tells the story of Quentin Jacobson, who sets out to search for his neighbor and classmate Margo Roth Spiegelman after she disappears.

The title comes from the so-called paper towns - fictitious places placed on maps to protect cartographers' copyright. Green turns this curious phenomenon into a metaphor for the way people invent images of each other. "I had someone I romanticized and projected my expectations onto," the author tells The Guardian, describing the personal idea behind the novel. "Paper Towns" reached number five on the New York Times Best Young Adult Book List, won the Edgar Award in 2009, and was later adapted for film.

So October 16 brings together a Victorian classic, a Gothic horror, and a contemporary young adult mystery in the literary calendar - three books that continue to find new readers through their diverse stories of identity, fear, and the misconceptions we form about others.

Sources: theguardian.com, time.com