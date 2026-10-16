David Sirkamp, the founder, frontman and distinctive voice of the American progressive rock band Pavlov's Dog, died on October 13 at the age of 73. The band announced his death and described it as unexpected. The cause of death has not been publicly announced.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the unexpected loss of our creative force, vocalist and dear friend David Sirkamp“, Pavlov's Dog said in a statement, quoted by the music publication Louder. The death was also confirmed by other media outlets, including Men's Journal.

The Voice Behind „Julia“

Sirkamp formed Pavlov's Dog in St. Louis in 1972 with other musicians from the local scene. He was the vocalist, guitarist and primary songwriter for the band, whose sound combined progressive rock, dramatic arrangements and violin.

The debut album Pampered Menial was released in 1975 and established the band with songs such as Julia, Late November and Of Once and Future Kings. Sirkamp's high, almost falsetto vocals became its hallmark. A year later, the second album At the Sound of the Bell was released.

The story of Pavlov's Dog began in the United States, but the band's music found a particularly strong response among progressive rock fans in the UK and Europe. Over the years, the lineup has undergone changes, and Surkamp remains its constant creative figure and face.

The band continued to play for decades

After the initial period of activity, Pavlov's Dog returned to the stage and continued to record and perform concerts. Sirkamp retained his leading role in the band for the rest of his life, and his voice remained the most recognizable element of its sound.

His death ends a musical career spanning more than five decades, which began with one of the most unusual American progressive rock bands of the 1970s.

Sources: loudersound.com, mensjournal.com