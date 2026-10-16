The Rookie Returns for Season 9 in January

„The Rookie“ will return for its ninth season on January 6, 2027 on ABC. The Nathan Fillion-starring police drama will air Wednesdays at 9 p.m. and will begin with a two-part premiere.

The season will pick up after the tense season 8 finale, which saw Lucy Chen and Tim Bradford kidnapped. Creator and head writer Alexi Hawley described the start of the new season as „hell“ and warned that the premiere episodes will be particularly intense.

New Date and New Faces

„The Rookie“ will change its usual day and time zone. The change places the series on ABC's Wednesday night schedule, immediately preceding the new spinoff "The Rookie: North," which will also begin airing on January 6, 2027.

Trojan Bellisario joins the cast of the ninth season in a recurring role. Dulay Hill and Molly Koontz will guest star. The news was announced during a panel for the series at New York Comic-Con.

Nathan Fillion will reprise his role as John Nolan. Also returning are Melissa O'Neill as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nunn, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey, Sean Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Lisette Chavez as Celina Juarez, and Derrick Augustine as Miles Penn.

Series to continue after eighth season

ABC renewed “The Rookie“ for a ninth season on April 13, 2026, while the eighth season was still on the air. It concluded on May 4 with 18 episodes. The decision made the series one of the longest-running drama series on the network.

The story follows John Nolan, who leaves his quiet life behind to become the oldest rookie in the Los Angeles Police Department. The ninth season will begin with the aftermath of Chen and Bradford's kidnapping, as well as new cases for the police department's team.

Sources: tvline.com, tvinsider.com, parade.com