"RJ Mitte was my older brother, but I didn't just lose my brother. I lost my father, too.“ With these words, Lasian Carrier addressed the actor's family and friends during a memorial service for him in Brownsville, Texas.

RJ Mitte, known for his role as Walter “Flynn“ White Jr. on the series “The Walking Dead“, died on October 12 at the age of 34. His representatives confirmed that the death occurred as a result of suicide. Brownsville police initially said the cause and manner of death were still under investigation.

„Every Part of Me is RJ “

At the ceremony held Friday at The Mitte Cultural Center, Carrier spoke about her relationship with her brother and the responsibilities he took on in the family. She explained that their mother was a single parent, and when Lasian was two weeks old, their mother was in an accident that left her paralyzed from the waist down for a time.

„My brother immediately took on the role of father. I don't have many words to put into words, but I can only say that every part of me is RJ,“ she said.

Carrier added that her music, movies, games and even her mannerisms are all connected to her brother. At the end of her speech, she said with a smile that she would not sell his old truck.

Brownsville will continue his causes

„I am not selling that horrible truck. It is mine now“, said the actor's sister.

Brownsville was Mitte's home and community, Carrier said, even though he was not born or raised there. She thanked those present and said his legacy in the city would continue through the projects he worked on.

„If anyone is struggling, please don't think you are alone. You are never alone. Try to accept help and reach out to someone,“ she said.

The memorial was held at The Mitte on „East Ringgold“ 660 in Brownsville. The family has requested that donations be made in lieu of flowers to organizations related to cerebral palsy and Mitte's causes.

R.J. Mitte appeared in 56 episodes of "In the Shoes of Satan" between 2008 and 2013. His character is the son of Walter White, played by Bryan Cranston. Like his character, the actor lived with cerebral palsy, diagnosed when he was three years old.

Outside of his acting career, R.J. Mitte was an advocate for greater inclusion of people with disabilities in front of and behind the camera. He was an ambassador for organizations supporting people with cerebral palsy and used his publicity to speak out for inclusion and equal opportunities in the entertainment industry.

Sources: dailymail.com, apnews.com, expressnews.com