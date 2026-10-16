Danny Boyle's new film “Ink“ kicked off the 12th edition of the Cinélibri International Film and Literature Festival last night, October 15, in the packed Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture. The Bulgarian premiere of the biographical drama followed the official opening ceremony and was greeted with thunderous applause from the audience. The film already had its world premiere as the opening title of this year's festival in Venice.

The evening began with a satirical show by Nikolaos Tsitiridis, including a parody news bulletin and an ironic look at the ubiquitous cult of entertainment. After the performance, the creator and chief selector of Cinelibri, Jacqueline Wagenstein, officially opened the festival with a speech referring to Mario Vargas Llosa's essay "Civilization of the Spectacle", which also provides the motto of this year's edition.

„Ink“ fits directly into the theme of the festival. The action takes viewers to London in 1969, when Rupert Murdoch buys the declining daily newspaper The Sun and appoints Larry Lamb as its editor. The story follows the publication's transformation into a sensation and the rise of a new type of tabloid journalism, based on spectacle, provocation and a fierce battle for an audience.

The film is directed by „Oscar“ winner Danny Boyle, known for „Trainspotting“, „Slumdog Millionaire“ and „Steve Jobs“. The main roles are Jack O'Connell as Larry Lamb and Guy Pearce as Rupert Murdoch. The Sofia screening is the only opportunity for the film to be seen in Bulgaria in 2026, before its official release in January 2027.

75 films and over 40 special events

Cinelibri 2026 continues until November 8 and includes 75 films and more than 40 special events. The program includes three competition sections - for full-length feature films, documentaries and short films, as well as film and literary premieres, meetings with international guests, children's and family films, discussions, celebrations and gala evenings dedicated to various national cinematographies. The festival is held under the motto “Civilization of the Spectacle“ in Sofia and seven other Bulgarian cities.

Among the first highlights after the opening is “The Hero from the “Friedrichstrasse“ Station,“ the latest film by German director Wolfgang Becker, creator of “Farewell, Lenin!“. The adaptation of the novel by Maxim Leo examines the manipulation of historical memory, media sensations and the creation of false heroes. The premiere is on October 18 at 7:00 p.m. at the RCCA “Heating Plant“.

The same evening at 8:00 p.m. at the House of Cinema, the French comedy “Moliere, Cyrano and the Young King“ will be presented. Director Michel Leclerc brings together the young Louis XIV, Cyrano de Bergerac and Moliere in one story, consciously replacing strict historical accuracy with humor and fantasy. Leclerc will be a special guest at the screening.

On October 19 at 7:00 PM, the premiere of the Belgian psychological thriller Dust by Anke Blondet, nominated for the Golden Bear in Berlin, is coming up at the Odeon Cinema. The story is inspired by a real-life corporate scandal in Belgium in the late 1990s and follows entrepreneurs Luc and Gert, whose business empire collapses after their fraudulent practices are exposed. After the screening, a video interview with the director is planned.

On October 21 at 6:00 p.m. at the “Odeon“ viewers will be able to see one of the classic films of Hungarian cinema - – “The Fifth Seal“ from 1976 by director Zoltan Fabry. The film adaptation of the novel by Ferenc Szánta puts the characters before a fundamental moral choice between power and human dignity. The film will be presented by Assoc. Prof. Ivan Ivanov.

The French gala evening on October 22 at 6:30 p.m. will offer a new film adaptation of “Les Misérables“ by Victor Hugo. Director Fred Cavaille brings the story of social inequality, the clash between law and justice and the possibility of a person getting a second chance to the screen again.

The next day, October 23 at 7:00 p.m. at the House of Cinema, as part of the Netherlands Gala, the premiere of “Our Girls“ will take place. The film by “Oscar“ winner Mike van Diem is based on the novel “We Do What We Can“ by Likele Muus and examines parental love, guilt, friendship and responsibility. The production was awarded for best direction at the Warsaw International Film Festival.

The culmination of the competition part will be on November 3 in Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture, when the international jury will announce the award for best feature film, as well as the winner of the documentary competition.