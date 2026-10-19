Margarita Karamiteva celebrates her 68th birthday

There are lines that leave the screen and take on a life of their own. Among them is “Enough nonsense, dad!“ - the sentence with which Margarita Karamiteva remains in the memory of several generations of viewers after her role in the cult film “Dangerous Charm“.

The actress was born on October 19, 1958 in Sofia and celebrates her 68th birthday today. She is the daughter of the legendary Apostol Karamitev and actress Margarita Duparinova. Her brother is the actor and director Momchil Karamitev.

From the stage of the National Theater to „Dangerous Charm“

Margarita Karamiteva graduated from the VITIZ acting school in the class of Prof. Encho Halachev. Her theatrical debut was in „Dream“ by Ivan Radoev on the stage of the National Theater „Ivan Vazov“. Gradually, cinema also occupies an important place in her professional path.

She starred in films such as „Like Marked Atoms“, „Measure by Measure“, „Reserve“, „Komitski vremena“ and „14 Kisses“. However, her most popular role remains her role as the Lynch – the daughter of Georgi Rusev's character in “Dangerous Charm“.

In Ivan Andonov's film, Karamiteva stands next to Todor Kolev, Georgi Rusev and Nadya Todorova. She herself later admitted that at first she was very worried about meeting her established partners.

“I went to the photo shoot and suddenly realized who I was with“, Margarita Karamiteva told “24 Chasa“.

Despite the tension, the young actress found her place in the comedy, and the image of the Lynch and her short line to her on-screen father became one of the most memorable scenes in Bulgarian cinema.

Life and theater in Canada

In the mid-1990s, Karamiteva also participated in two Italian productions - – “Donna di Quarry“ and “Crime of Love“. She has been living in Canada for years, where she created the theater troupe “Why Not?“. It features Bulgarians from various professions, united by their interest in the stage.

Among the troupe's performances are plays by Radichkov and Kamen Donev. Karamiteva says that the most important thing about her work with non-professional actors is the desire and respect for the text.

Although she has played a number of roles in theater and cinema, for the Bulgarian audience Margarita Karamiteva remains mostly the Lynx from “Dangerous Charm“ - the girl who manages to say everything in one sentence.