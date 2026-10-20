Dimo Stoyanov's music meets the imagination of the new generation of animators in a special video for "Opus 2" - a song from P.I.F.'s latest album. P.I.F. 6. The clip was created by Teodor Ushev's students from his experimental animation techniques class at NATFA. The premiere will be on October 24 at "Bar Petak", during an acoustic concert with P.I.F.'s favorite songs.

Behind the project are young directors Mila Petkova, Rayan Dimitrov and Sofia Sokerova, together with the other students from the class. For a semester, they worked on the visual story of the song, experimenting with handmade paper figures and models, puppet animation, light and shadow, and real urban spaces.

The music and lyrics of “Opus 2“ are by Dimo Stoyanov. The idea for the video was born in a conversation between Teodor Ushev and Lyubomira Piperova - film producer, casting director, and Dimo's wife. She holds a special place for this song and does not accept the proposals of various directors to make a video for it.

The decision came with the proposal of Teodor Ushev to turn the project into a creative challenge for his students.

“I have some incredible children. Do you want to try to make a video for this music with them?“, Teodor Ushev recalls his conversation with Lyubomira Piperova.

The video combines stop-motion and paper animation (paper cut animation) - techniques in which images are built with handmade elements and brought to life frame by frame.

The team creates figures and models of different sizes, experiments with light and shadows and shoots in a real urban environment. Sofia is part of the visual narrative, and the reflections, passersby and traces of the city's life contribute to the feeling of immediacy.

In his work with young authors, Teodor Ushev encourages the freedom of experimentation and the courage to preserve the imperfect when it carries character and authenticity.

“Perfection is boring“, says the director, who believes that the most important thing in art is its ability to have an immediate impact.

“The important thing is that it hits you in the heart directly“, is another of the principles he shares with young artists.

For Lyubomira Piperova, the creation of the video is part of the larger history of ideas and projects that continue to live on after Dimo Stoyanov – musician, husband and father of their two daughters.

“What Dimo taught me the most and most strongly is about great love“, she shares.

Among the projects she is working on is the film “One More Minute“, dedicated to Dimo, music, love and the way a person moves forward. Production is expected in 2027.

At the premiere of “Opus 2“, P.I.F. fans will also be able to get a T-shirt of the band, created based on a design by a fan, approved by Dimo Stoyanov during his lifetime.