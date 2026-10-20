One in three animated films is rated 12+.

Animation in the UK is increasingly synonymous with children's cinema. One in three animated films released in cinemas this year were rated 12A or higher, according to figures from the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC).

Only around a fifth of titles are rated the lowest U category. In 2001, this share was around one in seven films, and at the turn of the millennium around two-thirds of animated films fell into this category.

Growth of Japanese anime

The change coincides with an expansion of the animation market. The BBFC rated 95 animated films in 2025, up from 15 in 2000. Almost 40 percent of the titles rated last year were Japanese anime films.

The popularity of anime, as well as easier access to foreign productions through streaming platforms such as „Netflix“ and „Amazon Prime“, is attracting older audiences to animated cinema. In 2025, a record 22 animated films were certified 15.

„Animation no longer carries the stigma of being only for the little ones. We are seeing a much wider understanding that it can tell all kinds of stories for all kinds of audiences“, says Kate O'Connor, head of strategy at Animation UK. Animation can be comic, political, emotional or disturbing, she said.

„Wildwood“ gets a 12A rating

The trend is also evident in the new stop-motion film „Wildwood“ from Laika Studios, created by the team behind „Coraline“. The title is released in UK cinemas on October 23 and has been rated 12A. It stars Carey Mulligan, Richard E. Grant and Rob Delaney.

Among the elements flagged by the BBFC are prolonged scenes of violence, threats, injuries, suicide and self-harm. The film also features a plot involving the death of a child, whose body is shown in a state of decomposition. The BBFC also cited blood, gun scenes and the use of strong language.

“We are now seeing a much wider range of animated films than ever before, with many of them being made for teenagers and adults“, said David Austin, the BBFC's chief executive. His term as chairman runs until July 2027.

For viewers, this means that the style of animation is no longer enough to determine whether a film is suitable for young children. What matters is the specific themes, the level of violence and the way in which loss, fear and death are presented.

Source: dailymail.com