Christopher Nolan's The Prestige will return to theaters on January 29, 2027 to mark its 20th anniversary. Disney will be releasing the film for the first time in 70mm and IMAX versions.

„I am very excited to bring „The Prestige“ on the big screen, and I'm especially excited to give audiences the opportunity to see it on 70mm film and for the first time in IMAX," said Nolan.

“The Prestige“ was originally released on October 20, 2006. The story centers on two stage magicians whose rivalry has lasted for decades. The roles are entrusted to Christian Bale and Hugh Jackman.

The cast also includes Michael Caine, Scarlett Johansson, Rebecca Hall, Andy Serkis and David Bowie. The film grossed approximately $100 million at the worldwide box office and received two Academy Award nominations.

Nolan co-wrote the screenplay with his brother Jonathan Nolan. The producers are the director himself, his wife Emma Thomas and Aaron Ryder.

In the two decades since “The Prestige“ Christopher Nolan has directed the trilogy “The Dark Knight“, “Genesis“, “Interstellar“, “Oppenheimer“ and “The Odyssey“.

“Oppenheimer“ brought him the first “Oscar“ awards of his career, including for best director and best picture. His next major project “The Odyssey“ grossed $1.788 billion at the worldwide box office, including $550 million from IMAX screenings.

The upcoming re-release will allow audiences to see “The Prestige“ in analog 70mm format and on an IMAX screen for the first time. Disney has not yet provided details on the specific theaters and countries where screenings will be held.