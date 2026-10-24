Gilbert Beco – the singer who turned the stage into electricity

When Gilbert Beco takes the stage, he does not remain motionless in front of the microphone. He sings, plays the piano and turns the performance into a spectacle that seems almost physically tangible. Because of this energy, the French audience gave him the nickname “Monsieur 100,000 volts“.

Beco was born on October 24, 1927 in Toulon with the name François Cili. He began to study music as a child, and later studied at the Conservatory in Nice. During World War II, he joined the resistance. After the end of the war, music gradually became his path to the big stage.

“Olympia“ becomes his second home

Early in his career, Beko worked as a pianist for the singer Jacques Pils. Together with him, he created the song “Je t’ai dans la peau“, performed by Edith Piaf. He then began to record and establish himself as a solo artist.

In 1954, Beko made his debut at the Paris hall “Olympia“, which then reopened its doors. The stage became one of the most important places in his career. Between 1954 and 1977, he appeared there more than 30 times, and his name remains permanently linked to the history of French music hall. “He was an artist who lived for the stage“, summarized “Monde“ in his material about the singer.

Songs that cross borders

Béco's repertoire includes urban stories, love confessions and songs about separation. Among the best known are „Et maintenant“, „Je t’appartiens“, „Nathalie“, „L’important c’est la rose“, „Les Marchés de Provence“, „Dimanche à Orly“ and „Quand il est mort le poète“.

Many of them continue their lives outside France. „Et maintenant“ became internationally known as “What Now My Love?“, and “Je t’appartiens“ – as “Let It Be Me“. Beko's songs have been performed by Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley and other big names in popular music. He himself sings in six languages and gives 249 concerts in one year.

His creative partnerships are also part of his legacy. Beko worked with songwriters Pierre Delanoe, Louis Amade and Maurice Vidalen, and later collaborated with Neil Diamond. For Diamond, he participated in the creation of the songs “Love on the Rocks“ and “September Morn“.

More than a singer

Beko is not limited to singing. He composed the opera “L’Opéra d’Aran“, staged in Paris, as well as the musical “Roza“, which reached Broadway, but remained on stage for only 12 performances. For him, such difficulties are not a reason to give up.

“When I am in a difficult situation, then I am at my best. Give me a problem and I wake up“, says Beko, quoted by “The Guardian“.

Gilbert Beko died on December 18, 2001 in Paris at the age of 74. He left behind songs that continue to be heard in different languages and versions, but the most accurate memory of him remains connected to the piano, the stage edginess and the audience, whom he made feel every note as a movement.

Sources: lemonde.fr, theguardian.com