Country legend John Anderson dies at 71

Country singer John Anderson has died at the age of 71, his representatives at Absolute Publicity announced. The “Swingin’” singer passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home on Wednesday, Oct. 21. The cause of death has not been announced.

“It is with the deepest sorrow that we share the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and best friend,“ his family said. Anderson’s loved ones described him as “the heart of the family” and added: “His music will live on, but for us his greatest legacy will always be the love he gave to his family and the memories we will carry with us.“

Just days before his death, Anderson attended Tim McGraw's induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame. The event took place on October 18 in Nashville.

“I spoke to John on Sunday night at the ceremony. He was in great spirits. We talked, laughed and sang his songs together that I love so much,“ McGraw wrote. He called Anderson “one of the defining voices in country music“ and said he was “completely devastated“ by his death.

Parker McCallum also expressed his shock at the news. “I literally met him on Sunday night. I can't believe it. An absolute legend and one of the greatest to ever do it”, he said.

John Anderson was born on December 13, 1954, and grew up in Apopka, Florida. He signed with Warner Bros. Records in 1976, and his career has combined traditional country and folk influences.

In 1980, Merle Haggard invited him to open for him. Willie Nelson later gave him the opportunity to participate in his national tours, which helped the young artist reach a wider audience.

Anderson's big break came in 1983 with “Swingin’“. The song sold over a million copies and earned him the Horizon Award and the Country Music Association's Single of the Year Award. In the 1990s, he recorded more hits such as “Straight Tequila Night“ and “Seminole Wind“.

Anderson received the Academy of Country Music's Lifetime Achievement Award in 1993, and in 2014 he was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. Ten years later, he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame along with Toby Keith and guitarist James Burton.

“This is an institution that preserves greatness. "To be among that greatness is something that cannot be explained in words," Anderson said during his induction.

He leaves behind his wife, Jamie, his daughters, Alexa and Briona, and their families.