Jack Bruce: The Voice and Bass of Cream

When Jack Bruce talks about his early encounters with music, he is not describing an ordinary family passion. His mother sang Scottish folk songs, his father played jazz piano, and his older brother championed modern jazz. In their home, arguments about music sometimes escalated to physical confrontations. “I didn’t choose music, music chose me,” Bruce would later say.

Born on May 14, 1943 near Glasgow, John Simon Asher Bruce initially trained on the cello, but gradually the bass became his main instrument. He didn’t just use it to keep up the rhythm. In his hands, the bass became melodic, insistent, and equal to the guitar and drums.

Three years that changed rock

In 1966, Bruce formed Cream with Eric Clapton and Ginger Baker. The band was short-lived, releasing four albums between 1966 and 1969. It combined blues, psychedelic rock, jazz improvisation, and a heavy concert sound that would later influence hard rock and heavy metal.

Bruce was the vocalist on many of Cream's best-known songs and wrote the music for many of them. Poet Pete Brown wrote the lyrics for a number of compositions, including "White Room" and "The Sun of Your Love." During their three-year existence, Cream became one of the first supergroups - a formation that brought together established musicians from various British blues and rock projects.

Solo career and second life on stage

After the end of Cream, Bruce did not try to restore the same model. His debut solo album “Songs for a Tailor“ was released in 1969 and entered the British top 10. Dozens of recordings and collaborations with musicians from blues, jazz and avant-garde rock followed.

In 2003, Bruce was diagnosed with cancer and underwent a liver transplant. His body initially rejected the transplanted organ, but he recovered enough to return to the stage. In 2005, Cream reunited for four concerts at the Royal Albert Hall in London and three at Madison Square Garden in New York. The recordings of these performances were later released as a live album and DVD.

Bruce's latest studio album, “Silver Rails“, was released in March 2014. It again features Pete Brown, and guest musicians include guitarists Robin Trower and Uli Jon Roth.

A Bassist Who Doesn't Stay in the Shadow

Jack Bruce died on October 25, 2014 in Suffolk at the age of 71 from liver disease. He remained active as a composer and performer for the rest of his life. Recognition also came off the stage: in 2009 he received an honorary doctorate from Glasgow Caledonian University, and in 2011 he was awarded the International Bassist Award.

For Bruce, the bass was never just a background for the guitar solo. He turns it into a voice - sometimes low and thick, sometimes almost sing-song. That's why, decades after Cream's short life, his name continues to resonate not only in the history of the band, but in every rock bassist who refuses to be left behind.

Sources: theguardian.com, time.com, latimes.com