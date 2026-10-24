Kazakhstan celebrated 35 years of independence with a special concert in Sofia (VIDEO)

On the occasion of 35 years of independence of Kazakhstan, the state trio of Kazakhstan – Forte trio gave a concert at the Central Military Club in Sofia.

“Today, Kazakhstan is the largest economy in Central Asia, an important energy and transport and logistics partner of the European Union, actively participating in solving regional and global challenges“, said Viktor Temirbayev, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Bulgaria, at the beginning of the concert evening.

He emphasized that under the leadership of President Kassam-Jomart Tokayev, large-scale transformations are consistently being carried out in the country, aimed at building a just Kazakhstan, strengthening the rule of law, increasing the well-being of citizens and developing the economy.

“2026 is of particular importance for our country. The adoption on March 15 by a national referendum of the new Constitution, which entered into force on July 1, marks the most important stage in the development of Kazakh statehood. It laid the foundation for further modernization of the political system, strengthening the rights and freedoms of citizens and forming more effective state institutions“, the ambassador noted.

Along with political reforms, Kazakhstan is steadily advancing on the path of economic modernization, focusing on digitalization, artificial intelligence, development of transport infrastructure, innovation and human capital.

„On the international stage, Kazakhstan consistently pursues a peaceful and multi-vector foreign policy based on the principles of the UN Charter, respect for the sovereignty of states, international law and constructive dialogue“, Ambassador Temirbayev emphasized.

„A special place in our foreign policy is occupied by the Republic of Bulgaria, with which we are connected by traditional relations of friendship, mutual respect and trust. We note with satisfaction the consistent and qualitative development of Kazakh-Bulgarian cooperation, based on trustful political dialogue at the highest level and mutual interest in expanding practical interaction“, the ambassador emphasized.

The two countries have significant potential for strengthening partnership in trade, investment, energy, transport, education and culture.

New prospects are opening up in the development of transport interconnection of Central Asia and Southeast Europe, including through the Middle Corridor.

“I am convinced that our joint efforts will contribute to the further strengthening of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation between Kazakhstan and Bulgaria“, concluded Ambassador Temirbayev.

The event was also attended by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria Hristo Polendakov:

„Independence is not only a historical achievement, but also a responsibility to preserve freedom and national identity. It is a lasting commitment to peace, stability and prosperity“.

Bulgaria attaches great importance to its relations with Kazakhstan and considers the country as its main partner among the countries of the Central Asian region, in light of the broad opportunities for the development of our bilateral cooperation in various areas of mutual interest, with priority given to trade and economic interaction, connectivity and the various dimensions of this connectivity.

„In addition, the Bulgarian side considers the enhanced partnership and cooperation of the European Union with the countries of Central Asia and, in the future, with the Republic of Kazakhstan and its elevation to the level of strategic partnership as an additional impetus for the development of our fruitful bilateral relations“, emphasized Polendakov.

Kazakhstan is among the most dynamically developing economies in the last 20 years and the largest economy in Central Asia. The recently implemented large-scale constitutional reforms, the targeted state policy for the development of connectivity, digital transformation and the development of innovations strengthen the country's authority as a key factor for stability and progress in Central Asia.

Forte Trio is considered one of the most famous chamber ensembles in Kazakhstan, recognized not only in the country but also abroad. The musicians have toured actively in Europe and have given concerts in the USA, Brazil, Russia, China, Finland and Central Asian countries.

The ensemble gives more than 100 concerts a year. The trio was created 12 years ago by the famous

Pianist Timur Urmancheev, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan and holder of the Order of „Kurmet“ together with musicians and laureates of international competitions Murat Narbekov – cello and Maksat Dzhusupov – violin performed the works:

„Yapurai“ – Kazakh folk song, arrangement by A. Tolukpaev

Felix Mendelssohn – Piano Trio No. 2 in C minor, Op. 66

Astor Piazzolla – „Invierno Porteño“ („Winter“) and „Primavera Porteña“ („Spring“) from the cycle „The Seasons of Buenos Aires“

A. Zhaiim – „Kerogli“, „An shashu“, arrangement I. Bashkatov