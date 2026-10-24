The shooting of the latest Bulgarian film “The Sea of Things” has begun

The shooting of the latest Bulgarian feature film “The Sea of Things” began at the beginning of the week, and yesterday representatives of the media were invited to the set. The clash between mother and daughter in the modern world and the path to strengthening their relationship delves deeply into the themes of love, youth, Kravai, the music of Nova Generatsia, the stories of the youth rebellions of the 90s and the disappointment after the changes.

The film is directed by Stanislav Todorov - Rogi, and the producers are Borislav Chuchkov, Tonka Dobrinska and Georgi Skerlev. The lead role of the mother Anelia is played by the beloved actress Margita Gosheva. Her daughter Arlina will be played by the young and very talented Kremena Slavcheva. We will also see Simeon Lyutakov, Alexander Kenderov, Spartak Todorov, Plamen Dimov, Georgi Manchev, Snezina Petrova and others in the roles.

“I am very happy to be part of this project. The role of Anelia is very interesting to me, and the story is really exciting. I can't wait to be transported back to the 90s and see Sofia like this again”, shared Margita Gosheva.

The story will intersect the present with the most rebellious years at the end of the last century. Young Arlina will be transported to the past and will see her 18-year-old mother in a different light, different from that of her high position in the Foreign Ministry, and will witness some much more turbulent years in her native Sofia. Viewers will also be transported to the times of Kravaj and the music of Nova Generacija, and this time travel will open a new page in the communication between mother and daughter.

“We are happy that we can tell exactly this story of Rogi and Plamena Velkovska. In “The Sea of Things” many interesting topics and human relationships are touched upon. People from our generation will return to Kravaj and Nova Generacija, and young viewers will get to know these times through the screen story. It is very exciting. We thank the entire team and all the partners with whom we will go through this process and bring this story to life”, said the production team. “The National Film Center continues to support valuable projects in Bulgarian cinema, such as this one. We wish success to the filming process and we expect a wonderful film to hit theaters next year,” added Petar Todorov, director of the National Film Center Agency.

The authors of the script for the film “The Sea of Things” are Stanislav Todorov - Rogi and Plamena Velkovska. Alexander Stanishev is behind the camera, and the costumes are the work of Irina Kocheva. The film is a co-production with Magic Shop, Ars Digital Studio, Kaf Pro 13 and Motif Pictures. The film is distributed by Purple Rain. The project is financially supported by the National Film Center Agency.