The search for the next James Bond is in its final stages

The search for the next James Bond has entered its final phase with tests in London. Among the actors expected to participate in the final round of casting are Callum Turner, Jack Lowden and Josh O'Connor.

Turner is known for the film “One Night Only“, Lowden starred in the series “Slow Horses“, and O'Connor gained international attention with his role in “The Crown“. Their names are among the candidates for the role of agent 007.

According to information from DPA, quoted by BTA, the test photos should show how the candidates handle three main components - stunts, screen presence and dialogue. This is the last stage before choosing the actor who will take over the role after Daniel Craig.

Among the names previously linked were Jacob Elordi from “Euphoria“ and Jack O'Connell, known from the film “Sinners“. According to “The Hollywood Reporter“, the two are not among the final candidates.

Thus, the race is concentrated around a limited circle of actors, and in addition to Callum Turner, Jack Lowden and Josh O'Connor there is also an unnamed candidate. An official name for the new James Bond has not yet been announced.

Amy Pascal, who will produce the next film, described the casting process as a long and careful process.

“I would say it is very likely that we will have news by the end of the year,“ Pascal said. She added: “We are proceeding very methodically. As someone who worked at the studio with producer Barbara Broccoli, I can say that it is very difficult to find a replacement for Daniel Craig.“

Daniel Craig first played Bond in “Casino Royale“, which was released in 2006. He retired after his fifth film in the series - “Death Can Wait“, released in 2021.

The new production for agent 007 does not yet have an official title. The director will be Denis Villeneuve, known for the film “Dune“, and the producers are Amy Pascal and David Heyman, who worked on the Harry Potter series.

After the completion of the test shots, the producers are about to make the final decision on the main role. The name of the new James Bond is expected to be announced by the end of the year.