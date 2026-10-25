Glastonbury bets on Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Sam Fender

Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Sam Fender are set to headline the three Glastonbury Festival in 2027. Their names were mentioned by The Mail on Sunday, and the official program of the event has not yet been announced.

If the information is confirmed, the three will head the Pyramid Stage during the festival, which will take place from 23 to 27 June 2027. Their average age is under 30 years old – Billie Eilish is 24, while Harry Styles and Sam Fender are both 32.

Billie Eilish to return to the Pyramid Stage

For Billie Eilish, this would be her first appearance on the main stage. The American singer made her Glastonbury debut in 2019, and in 2022 she became the youngest solo headliner in the festival's history when she was 20.

Her return would give the organizers one of the most recognizable names among the younger audience. Eilish has millions of followers among Generation Z and has solidified her position among the leading pop artists in recent years.

First headlining slot for Sam Fender

Sam Fender is expected to headline the Pyramid Stage for the first time. The North Shields musician has already performed at the festival - in 2022 he performed an evening set on the main stage.

The last year has been particularly successful for him. The song Rein Me In, recorded with Olivia Dean, spent a total of 23 weeks at number one in the UK charts, making it the longest-running single in UK history.

Festival seeks younger audience

According to The Mail on Sunday, the choice of three younger artists signals a change in direction for Glastonbury. In 2025, 80-year-old Neil Young headlined on Saturday night, but some of the audience turned to Charlie X-X on the Other Stage. Rod Stewart, 81, is taking part in the Sunday afternoon slot for legends.

Harry Styles has been wanted by organizer Emily Eavis for years, but his concert commitments have not coincided with the festival dates. According to the publication, a window has now appeared in his schedule that could allow Worthy Farm to participate.

Among the names discussed for the legends slot is Robbie Williams. However, his participation has not been confirmed either.

The interest in the 2027 edition has already been proven by sales - tickets for the festival, which has a capacity of about 210,000 people, sold out in 42 minutes, although no artist had been officially announced at the time of sale.

Sources: dailymail.com, independent.co.uk, officialcharts.com