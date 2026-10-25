Over 200 performers perform at the National Palace of Culture in "Vden gori tilileiski"

Over 200 performers will take to the stage of Hall 1 at the National Palace of Culture tonight for the musical and dance performance "Vden gori tilileiski". The performance starts at 7:00 p.m. and brings together participants from Sofia, Blagoevgrad and Targovishte.

The production includes the choir and folk dance club "Na megdana" and the folklore dance ensemble "Na megdana" - Sofia, the Student Folklore Ensemble at the Southwestern University "Neofit Rilski" - Blagoevgrad, students of the "Dancer" profession at the 140th Sofia University “Ivan Bogorov“ – Sofia, as well as the folklore club “Omaya“ – Targovishte.

“The spectacle presents Bulgarian folklore through a large-scale musical and stage production that meets tradition with contemporary stage performance“, the organizers comment.

The creative team

The director of “Vden gori tililejski“ is Prof. Dr. Georgi Garov. The idea, script and music are by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Petyo Krastev.

The choreography is entrusted to Prof. Nikolay Tsvetkov, Prof. Dr. Georgi Garov and Mario Gerginov. Martina Ivanova is responsible for the graphic design and scenography, Margarit Rusev is responsible for the sound production, and Daniel Kostov is the producer.

The performance brings together dancers with different experiences – students, amateurs and performers from folklore ensembles. Through them, the production seeks a contemporary stage interpretation of the Bulgarian folklore tradition.

Sources: bta.bg, bnrnews.bg