Orchestra „100 Kaba Gaidi“ will celebrate the 65th anniversary of its establishment with a gala concert on October 28 in Smolyan, announced BTA to the chairwoman of the National Community Center „Orpheus Forests – 1870“ Tsvetanka Ilieva. The folklore ensembles of the community center and guest artists will participate in the festive program.

The orchestra was founded in 1961 by folklorist and conductor Apostol Kisyov. Its first major performance was at the Rozhen Fair in the same year. Since then, the performances of the bagpipers have been an integral part of the opening of the festival, and the orchestra has become one of the most recognizable symbols of the Rhodope musical tradition.

Since 1992, “100 Kaba Gaidi“ has been developing its activities at the National Community Center “Orpheus Forests – 1870“ in the Raykovo district of Smolensk.

The anniversary concert will begin at 7:00 p.m. in the auditorium of the community center.