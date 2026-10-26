The Chemical Brothers return to Bulgaria to headline the PhillGood 2027 festival

The electronic duo The Chemical Brothers will take to the stage at the Rowing Base in Plovdiv on July 17th next year, the organizers from Fest Team announced.

According to them, the British duo, which turns its concerts into one of the most impressive audiovisual shows in the world, is returning to Bulgaria to become the culmination of the second PhillGood festival night, for which single tickets are on sale today.

Within one weekend - from July 16 to 18, Robbie Williams and the undisputed pioneers of electronic music will stand on one stage.

„We want PhillGood to bring the scale of major European festivals to Plovdiv. We saw it with the first edition, and now, with Robbie Williams and The Chemical Brothers on the same stage in one weekend, we're showing how far we can go together with the audience who believed in us even before we announced the first name. "And the 2027 program is still being arranged," says Stefan Elenkov, executive director of Fest Team.

The organizers note that The Chemical Brothers are a rare phenomenon in electronic music. Formed by Ed Simons and Tom Rowlands in Manchester in the early 1990s, they took the big beat genre from the clubs to the center of pop culture. As their hits stormed the charts and their live concerts created unprecedented euphoria, The Chemical Brothers built an entire world around their music – &ldash; “a psychedelic rabbit hole of stunning visuals and a sound that has the power to levitate the audience“, they say.

They specify that for nearly 35 years, the duo has won numerous “Grammy“ awards and Brit, over 21 million physical copies sold worldwide, including six number-one albums in the UK, and billions of streams.

Their track Go was featured in the Netflix film Apex and has returned as a new international hit over a decade after its release, followed by the Go: Apex and Beyond compilation of their most popular tracks. Their latest studio album For That Beautiful Feeling has been met with critical acclaim, with critics calling them “electronic titans, as future-focused as ever“ and “after almost 30 years, there's still no one like them“.

The announcement of the third headliner and more leading names from the global music scene is yet to be made, the announcement also says.

PhillGood is organised by Fest Team as part of the “Legacy 2023“ of the “Plovdiv 2019“ Foundation and with the support of the Municipality of Plovdiv.