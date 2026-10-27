Netherlands withdraws from Eurovision 2027 due to Israel

Despite hopes this year, the Netherlands has withdrawn from Eurovision 2027 due to the controversy surrounding Israel's presence in the contest. The decision was made by Nederlandse Publieke Omroep (NPO), which is responsible for Dutch public radio and television.

“We must conclude that it is currently too early to participate in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2027“, says NPO board chairman Jet de Ranitz. She added that due to the sensitive issues on the agenda, the organization has decided to temporarily withdraw.

According to de Ranitz, the decision will disappoint many Dutch fans of the contest. Despite the absence of a Dutch participant, the three shows will be broadcast on public channels in the country.

The decision was changed twice

The Netherlands initially withdrew from “Eurovision“ 2027 through AVROTROS, which stated in August that the contest could no longer be perceived as neutral against the backdrop of the participation of a country involved in an armed conflict. The organization returned responsibility for the Dutch entry to NPO.

On September 23, NPO announced that it would take over the preparation of the Dutch song and send a representative to Burgas. The plan was for an independent team of music experts to select and support the entrant, and NOS to take over the coverage of the contest.

A month later, NPO reversed its own decision. This means that the Netherlands will miss the contest for the second year in a row, after also not participating in the 2026 edition.

„Eurovision“ 2027 will be held in Burgas after Bulgaria won this year's edition. The semi-finals are scheduled for May 11 and 13, and the final is scheduled for May 15.

The Netherlands' withdrawal is part of the growing controversy surrounding Israel's participation. Ireland has already announced that it will not participate, the Czech Republic has withdrawn due to cost cuts, and the head of Spain's public television has expressed support for a boycott.

The debate intensified after the attack by “Hamas“ against Israel on October 7, 2023, and the subsequent Israeli military operation in Gaza. In recent editions of the contest, there have been pro-Palestinian protests and increased security measures.

“Eurovision“ was created in 1956 with the idea of bringing European countries closer together after World War II. In recent years, however, the contest has found it increasingly difficult to remain separate from political conflicts in Europe and the Middle East.