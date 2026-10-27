Antarctica-related project applies for Guinness World Records

This year, the 35th Bulgarian expedition to Antarctica will be held. It will also have a strong cultural dimension. One of the projects is related to an attempt for a Guinness World Record with a canvas of about 8,000 children's drawings on an area of 100 square meters. The motto of the initiative is “Earth, this is our home“.

“Because Antarctica is not only a continent of science, it is also a continent of art. We will apply for a Guinness World Record under the motto: “Earth, this is our home“. With these drawings, the children want to say that the Earth is their home and we, the adults, should not destroy it“, said Prof. Hristo Pimpirev during a press conference dedicated to the 35th expedition.

The sculptor Gergana Taus will also work on Livingston Island, creating works from materials thrown ashore, including remains related to sunken ships.

The cultural program will be complemented by an unusual musical project by Marina Velikova, music editor in the “Horizont“ program and photographer. She recorded the sounds of falling ice, birds and the Antarctic wind, which will be turned into a musical composition.

„Marina Velikova, who works as a music editor in the program „Horizont“, has so far only performed with photographic exhibitions - perhaps you have all seen her photographs in front of Radio Sofia, in front of the National Radio. She is a musician and is now preparing a premiere of the sounds of Antarctica. She went and recorded the sound of falling ice, the sound of birds, the noise of the wind, so all this will be in one musical composition, which will be extremely interesting and unique. I do not know that anyone has made such an artistic product before. We expect it to be realized by the end of this year“, said Prof. Pimpirev.