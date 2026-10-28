SoFest 2026 brings together Ivo Dimchev, Militsa Gladnishka and Toma

The autumn edition of SoFest 2026 will offer five evenings with different musical and stage formats. The festival will take place from November 11 to 15 at City Stage in Sofia, with the program starting every evening at 7:30 p.m. The event is included in the “Significant Events“ section of the Sofia Municipality's Calendar of Cultural Events for 2026.

The opening is on November 11 with a concert by Ivo Dimchev. The artist will take the stage with Boil Karaneychev – bass, Alexander Hristov – guitar, Adrian Nikolov – drums, and Martin Bodurov – trumpet. His program is made up of original songs and performances, and his participation will be his first concert since his appearance in the official showcase program of WOMEX 2026 in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

Jazz, ska and bossa nova

On November 12, the British band Jazz Dynamos will meet on the same stage with the Bulgarian formation Lady & Gents. Jazz Dynamos work with popular songs, reworked in styles such as bossa nova and samba, while Lady & Gents combine jazz with ska and early Jamaican musical influences. The organizers present the evening as an opportunity for joint performance and improvisation between the two groups.

The Friday program, on November 13, is scheduled for “Ivan and Andrey UNOFFICIAL LIVE“. The stage will be transformed into a studio for a live edition of the internet format. The hosts will discuss the topic “Work-Life balance – is it possible in Bulgaria?“, and visitors will be able to ask questions and take part in challenges.

From opera to Bulgarian rock

On November 14, Militsa Gladnishka and Misho Yosifov Sextet will present the concert-performance “Let's throw opera into jazz“. In it, opera arias, melodies from animated films and popular jazz themes will be reworked into a common stage program. Among the operatic works included in the project are motifs from “Carmen“, “The Magic Flute“ and “The Barber of Seville“, as well as music from the ballet “Romeo and Juliet“.

The festival's finale is on November 15 with a concert by Toma Zdravkov, Zheni Lecheva and Ivan Lechev. Toma will be with Angel Dyulgerov, Ivan Yordanov-Cheri, Borislav Boyadzhiev-Borche, Kiril Kozhushkov and Plamen Denchev, and the program also includes unreleased songs from a new album.

Zheni Lecheva will present her own original compositions in a solo set. On stage with her will be Ivan Lechev, Rosen Vatev, Stefan Stefanov and Hristo Mihalkov. Thus, the five-day program will end with an evening where rock, original music and jazz influences meet.

SoFest 2026 is held with the support and under the patronage of the Ministry of Culture and the Mayor of Sofia Municipality – Vasil Terziev. The festival is part of the Sofia Municipality's Calendar of Cultural Events in the section “Significant Events“ 2026.

Sources: sofest.art, kupibileti.bg