The list is clear: 36 countries have confirmed their participation in Eurovision 2027

36 public radio and television operators have confirmed their participation in the 71st edition of “Eurovision“, which will be held in Burgas in May 2027. The contest will be organized by the Bulgarian National Television at “Arena Burgas“.

The two semi-finals are scheduled for May 11 and 13, and the grand final will be on May 15. The number of confirmed participants is one more than in the 2026 edition. According to the European Broadcasting Union, the contest reaches an audience of around 600 million people.

Canada debuts, North Macedonia returns

Canada will participate in the “Eurovision“ for the first time through the public broadcaster CBC/Radio-Canada. This became possible after the Canadian broadcaster joined as a full member of the European Broadcasting Union in July 2026.

North Macedonia is also returning to the contest after a four-year absence. The current list also includes Albania, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Israel, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Serbia, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

Spain and Slovenia are not included among the finally confirmed participants. Public broadcasters RTVE and RTVSLO have been given until December to decide whether they will participate in the competition.

31 of the participants will be distributed between the two semi-finals. From each of them, 10 songs will qualify through a combined vote of professional juries and viewers.

In the final, they will be joined by representatives of Bulgaria, France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom. These five countries will qualify directly for the final stage.

The winner will be determined by the votes of viewers from the participating countries and from the rest of the world, together with the assessments of professional juries appointed by the 36 participating broadcasters.

“We are delighted to welcome CBC/Radio-Canada to the contest for the first time and to welcome back MRT from North Macedonia“, said “Eurovision“ Director Martin Green.

The draw, which will determine which semi-final each song will perform in, will take place in Burgas in January 2027. The city will host the three main concert nights, and BNT will be responsible for the organization of the contest.