Denny Lane: the voice that connected the Moody Blues and Wings

Before his name was linked to Paul McCartney, Denny Lane had already lent his voice to one of the most recognizable songs in British rock. Born Brian Frederick Hines in Birmingham on October 29, 1944, he was a founding member of The Moody Blues and the lead singer of the early formation.

The big break came in 1964 with “Go Now“ - a song sung by Lane and which became the band's first major hit. It reached number one in the UK and number ten in the US charts. Lane's melancholic vocals make the record a defining moment of the early days of The Moody Blues.

From The Moody Blues to a new band with McCartney

Lane left The Moody Blues in 1966, as the band began to change its musical direction. He continued to record solo and work with various musicians, including the Balls and Ginger Baker's Air Force.

In 1971, he accepted Paul and Linda McCartney's invitation to join their new band Wings. Lane found himself in an unusual position - not just a hired musician, but a co-founder and the only constant member of Wings, besides the McCartney family, throughout the band's existence.

Lane participated in all of Wings' studio albums between 1971 and 1981. He played guitar, bass and keyboards, sang lead and backing vocals and contributed to the repertoire. On “Band on the Run“ he co-wrote “No Words“, and on “Wings at the Speed of Sound“ he gained a more prominent place with “Time to Hide“.

The song written about the Scottish coast

His greatest songwriting success with Wings was “Mull of Kintyre“, written with McCartney. The song is dedicated to the Kintyre Peninsula in Scotland, where McCartney owned a farm, and features a brass band from Campbelltown.

Released in 1977, "Mull of Kintyre" became Wings' first single to reach number one in the UK. For years, it was one of the best-selling singles in British music history. McCartney's official discography lists Lane as part of the original trio on the record, along with Paul and Linda.

The end of Wings and the final years

Lane left Wings in 1981 after the band's cancelled Japanese tour and the financial losses that followed McCartney's arrest for cannabis possession. He then pursued a solo career, releasing albums and touring with repertoire from his periods in The Moody Blues and Wings. His last solo album was 2008's "The Blue Musician."

Denny Lane died on December 5, 2023, in Florida at the age of 79. Paul McCartney described him as "a great talent with a wonderful sense of humor" who was always willing to help others. In 2018, Lane was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of The Moody Blues - an honor that brought together the two most important bands of his career.

Sources: theguardian.com, washingtonpost.com, latimes.com